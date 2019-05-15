Steckenrider will not require surgery on his inflamed right elbow, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

A visit to Dr. James Andrews confirmed that Steckenrider avoided the worst-case scenario. He's still expected to miss an extended period of time, but it remains possible that he could return at some point this season. That point won't come any time soon, as he's currently on the 60-day injured list.

