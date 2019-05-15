Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Won't require surgery
Steckenrider will not require surgery on his inflamed right elbow, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
A visit to Dr. James Andrews confirmed that Steckenrider avoided the worst-case scenario. He's still expected to miss an extended period of time, but it remains possible that he could return at some point this season. That point won't come any time soon, as he's currently on the 60-day injured list.
More News
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Visiting Dr. Andrews•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Sent to injured list•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Notches third hold•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Long ball issues continue•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Gets drilled in non-save situation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...