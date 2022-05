Floro (shoulder) has been activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against Arizona, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Floro is ready for his 2022 regular-season debut after missing time with right shoulder tendinitis. He should immediately step into a high-leverage role within Miami's bullpen after cruising to a 2.81 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 15 saves a year ago.