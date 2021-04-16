Floro (0-1) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one across 0.1 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against Atlanta.

Floro was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning but faltered. He struggled with his control, with his second walk of the frame forcing in the tying run. Floro is considered an option for to pick up saves after Anthony Bass struggled in the role early this season, and he had not allowed an earned run across 6.1 innings while accruing an impressive 8:1 K:BB prior to Thursday's outing. However, Yimi Garcia -- who was likely unavailable to pitch in this game -- has the club's only two saves of the season to this point.