Floro is one of the top options for Miami's next save chance, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

It sounds like Anthony Bass won't be getting the next save chance after blowing his first two chances of the season. Mish also mentions Yimi Garcia as another top option to get save chances going forward. General manager Kim Ng orchestrated the trade to get Floro from the Dodgers this past offseason. He has not allowed a run while striking out four over 3.1 innings this season.