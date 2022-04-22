Floro (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Jupiter on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Floro threw 16 pitches in a simulated game Sunday, and he'll be cleared for game action in the minors less than a week later. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll make, but the minor-league outings should be the final step in his recovery process. The right-hander was viewed as a closing candidate prior to sustaining his shoulder injury, but the Marlins could ease him into action as a setup man once he's able to rejoin the major-league club.