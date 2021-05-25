Floro picked up the save by retiring the final batter of Monday's win over the Phillies.

The Marlins went into the top of the ninth inning with a seven-run lead, but after plating four runs on a homer and a pair of doubles, Floro was deployed to record the final out. He induced a groundball to shortstop to slam the door. It was unusual to see Miami call upon Floro instead of Yimi Garcia in a save situation, especially since Garcia wasn't needed Sunday, but it's unlikely that Floro sees regular save chances going forward.