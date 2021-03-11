Floro has been dealing with soreness and has yet to pitch in a Grapefruit League game, although he has thrown live batting practice sessions, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports. "Dylan had just a little bit of soreness, and we wanted to make sure we got him back on track, and he is," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said last week.

Acquired from the Dodgers in the offseason, Floro's name has come up in the closer discussion for Miami, but as yet he hasn't gotten a chance to show his new team when he can do on a mound. There's still enough time for the right-hander to get ready for Opening Day, but his role in the bullpen has yet to be determined.