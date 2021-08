Floro allowed a walk and a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday, striking out two and picking up a save over the Cubs.

Floro gave up a single and a walk to start the ninth but retired the final three batters, including two punchouts, to escape the jam and finish off the win. He's now 5-for-9 in save chances (3-for-4 in August) with a 3.02 ERA through 47.2 innings this season. The 30-year-old righty has given up four runs on six hits and a pair of walks over his last five appearances.