Floro was mentioned by manager Don Mattingly on Monday as someone he thought could handle save opportunities, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Anthony Bass and Yimi Garcia are thought to be the favorites for late-inning work in the Miami bullpen, but Floro might pitch his way into the picture with a strong spring. The right-hander is still looking for his first career save, but he's coming off a solid 2020 campaign with the Dodgers in which he posted a 2.59 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 24.1 innings.