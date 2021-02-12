Floro was traded from the Dodgers to the Marlins in exchange for Alex Vesia and an undisclosed prospect, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Floro doesn't have the strikeout stuff of a bullpen ace, striking out just 20.2 percent of opposing batters over the course of his five-year career, but he's had success nonetheless, posting a 3.33 ERA for his career and a 2.59 ERA in 24.1 innings last season. His 53.7 percent groundball rate has helped him keep runs off the board despite a modest amount of whiffs. That's typically a profile better suited for middle relief than high-leverage work, but the Marlins' bullpen isn't exactly full of big names, so it's entirely possible he picks up his first career save this season.