Floro worked a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over Atlanta.

With Yimi Garcia having pitched each of the last two days, Floro received the call in a save situation and got the job done. The 30-year-old has only been scored upon in three of 30 appearances this season, although he got tagged for a total of 10 runs in those other three games, and he sports a 3.33 ERA and 23:10 K:BB through 27 innings on the year with two wins and eight holds in addition to his saves.