Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Floro (undisclosed) would be available out of the bullpen for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Floro looks poised to make his spring debut after the Marlins delayed his entry into the pitching schedule while he dealt with some soreness earlier in camp. After mostly working in middle innings as a member of a deep Dodgers bullpen in 2020, Floro is expected to pitch in more high-leverage situations for a Marlins squad lacking in established relief options. He could even factor into the mix for saves, though Anthony Bass is probably the most likely candidate to open the season as the Marlins' primary closer.