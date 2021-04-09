Floro has yet to give an earned run in 3.1 innings over four appearances this season, recording a 4:1 K:BB and one hold.

The right-hander has arguably been Miami's best reliever through the first week of the year. Floro's effectiveness stands in stark contrast to the struggles of closer Anthony Bass, and while manager Don Mattingly doesn't seem inclined to make a change in the ninth inning just yet, Floro is positioning himself to be in the saves mix if Bass does lose the job. Yimi Garcia (2.25 ERA, 3:2 K:BB in 4.0 IP) has been the Marlins' primary eighth-inning arm, however, and could be ahead of Floro in the pecking order for closer duties.