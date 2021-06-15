Floro (2-4) was tagged with the loss in relief Monday against the Cardinals after allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while fanning one across one inning.

The Marlins limited the Cardinals to just two runs and eight hits through the first seven innings, but Floro melted down in the eighth and gave up the final two runs of the contest following an RBI double from Tyler O'Neill and an RBI groundout from Paul DeJong. Floro ended a streak of four straight scoreless appearances with this poor outing, but he still owns a decent 3.86 ERA on 28 innings this season.