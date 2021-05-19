Floro (2-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Phillies after allowing five runs on four hits and a walk across one-third of an inning.

Floro entered the game in the eighth inning and kicked things off by striking out Bryce Harper, but he struggled mightily since then -- he allowed five straight batters to reach base and gave up two runs before exiting with the bases loaded, though those three batters would eventually come around to score as well. Floro ended a streak of 12 straight scoreless appearances with this woeful performance.