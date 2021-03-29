Floro is expected to be the Marlins' primary seventh-inning pitcher to begin the season, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

Manager Don Mattingly prefers set roles for his high-leverage crew, and Floro will apparently be the bridge to Yimi Garcia and Anthony Bass in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Floro got a late start to his spring but has posted a 3:1 K:BB in 3.2 Grapefruit League innings, and his 2.59 ERA and 1.11 WHIP for the Dodgers in 2020 suggest he can be effective, if not exactly dominant, for Miami.