Floro (shoulder) threw a bullpen session prior to Thursday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander appears to be fully recovered from his bout of tendinitis, and is focused on building up his arm strength after missing the last part of spring training. "I think he's on the build train," manager Don Mattingly said after the session. "He threw another bullpen today. I know he's feeling good physically. Now, we've just got to build him up and get some arm strength in there." When he gets activated from the injured list, Floro should slot back into a high-leverage role and potentially even bump Anthony Bender from the ninth inning.
