Floro (arm) continues to make progress but won't be ready to go by Opening Day, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Floro is positioned to add to his 15 career saves this season, but he won't get to add to that number right away. He's been behind schedule throughout camp due to arm soreness, and while he's scheduled for another bullpen Friday, he won't be built up in time to avoid a trip to the injured list. Anthony Bender should get the first few save chances of the year, but it doesn't look as though Floro will miss an extended period.