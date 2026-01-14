The Yankees traded Jasso to the Marlins on Tuesday alongside Dillon Lewis, Brendan Jones and Juan Matheus in exchange for Ryan Weathers, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Jasso spent the entire 2025 campaign at Double-A Somerset, where he slashed .259/.328/.404 with 13 homers, 77 RBI and 62 runs scored across 537 plate appearances. Switching organizations could enable the 23-year-old infielder to be promoted to Triple-A, but he isn't expected to be a factor in the majors in 2026.