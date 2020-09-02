The Marlins recalled Alvarez from their alternate training site Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He'll take the active roster spot of starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez (lat), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Alvarez was previously up with the big club for about a three-week stretch in August, appearing in 11 games while slashing .206/.289/.235 with two stolen bases in 38 plate appearances. He's expected to serve as a utility infielder for the duration of his second stint with the Marlins.