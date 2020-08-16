Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Though the Marlins will deploy Jonathan Villar and Logan Forsythe as their starters in the middle infield Sunday, shortstop Miguel Rojas' return from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday will likely result in Alvarez losing out on regular at-bats. Alvarez, who is batting .200 with two stolen bases through his first eight big-league games, will head to the bench in the series finale after starting the Marlins' past three contests.