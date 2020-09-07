The Marlins optioned Alvarez to their alternate training site Monday.
Miami called Alvarez up from the alternate site ahead of Sunday's series finale in Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old started at second base in the 5-4 loss, going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. He wasn't in line to see regular playing time while he was up with the big club, so Miami opted to remove him from the 28-man active roster to make room for right-hander Jose Urena, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 list ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Atlanta.