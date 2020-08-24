Alvarez was reinstated from the paternity list and optioned to the alternate training site Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He saw somewhat regular playing time over the last three weeks, but hit just .206 with a 34.2 percent strikeout rate. Lewin Diaz was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Placed on paternity list•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Heads to bench•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Scores three runs in win•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Promoted before Tuesday's game•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Set to join 30-man roster•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Making strong impression in camp•