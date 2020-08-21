Alvarez was placed on the paternity list Friday.
The 30-year-old will take a few days away from the team to be with his family for the birth of his child. Alvarez was already seeing less playing time with the return of Miguel Rojas from the injured list, so it's unclear what type of role he'll come back to.
More News
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Heads to bench•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Scores three runs in win•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Promoted before Tuesday's game•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Set to join 30-man roster•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Making strong impression in camp•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Added to 60-man pool•