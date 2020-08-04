Alvarez was among the 17 players added to the Marlins' roster prior to Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez has a tremendously interesting back story - he was good enough in high school to earn a baseball scholarship, but after one year fully committed to speed skating, where he was good enough to joining the U.S. Olympic speed skating team, where he earned a silver medal in 2014. He very nearly won a job out of summer camp, and now will serve as Jonathan Villar's backup at shortstop.