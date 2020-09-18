site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-eddy-alvarez-remains-in-organization | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Remains in organization
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alvarez cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted the Marlins' alternate training site, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 30-year-old made his big-league debut this season but accomplished very little at the plate in 12 games, hitting .189/.268/.216. He'll remain in an organizational depth role moving forward.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read