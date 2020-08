Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

His final trip home delivered the winning run -- after striking out to end the ninth inning, the 30-year-old rookie began the 10th at second base under MLB's new extra-inning rules and came around on Magneuris Sierra's single to right field. Alvarez is now hitting .211 (4-for-19) through his first six big-league games.