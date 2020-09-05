site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Sent back to secondary site
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
at
5:35 pm ET 1 min read
Alvarez was optioned off the Marlins' active roster Saturday.
Alvarez has gotten into the first 11 games of his big-league career this season, stealing two bases but hitting just .206/.289/.235. Harold Ramirez was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
