Alvarez will join the Marlins' 30-man roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez made a strong case to make the major-league roster for Opening Day, but he instead started the year at the team's alternate training site. He'll be an option at shortstop for the Marlins while Miguel Rojas (illness) recovers from COVID-19. The 30-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors yet but hit .324/.408/.559 with 12 home runs and 12 stolen bases in the minors last season.