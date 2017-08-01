Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Likely to miss remainder of season
Volquez (knee) is not expected to return before the end of the 2017 season, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Volquez's rehab program hasn't been going well thus far, and given how far out of the playoff race the team is, it appears that the Marlins will just shut him down and let him prepare for 2018. No official word has come forth on this front, so a return during September isn't out of the question yet. If the veteran is in fact done for the season, he'll finish with a 4.19 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP as he heads into his second season with the Fish.
