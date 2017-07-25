Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Struggling with rehab
Manager Don Mattingly reported that Volquez (knee) was able to throw Monday, but that things "did not go well," Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Volquez has been on the disabled list with patellar tendinitis since July 7 and doesn't appear to be making much progress in his recovery as evidenced by Mattingly's comments. The veteran pitcher will undergo a second opinion on his knee and doesn't figure to rejoin the Marlins' rotation in the near future.
