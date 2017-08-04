Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Undergoes successful surgery
Volquez underwent successful Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Volquez was diagnosed with a UCL tear this past Tuesday and will likely miss most, if not all, of the 2018 season while recovering from this injury. The right-hander is also dealing with patellar tendinitis in his knee, an issue that has sidelined him since early July.
