Volquez underwent successful Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Volquez was diagnosed with a UCL tear this past Tuesday and will likely miss most, if not all, of the 2018 season while recovering from this injury. The right-hander is also dealing with patellar tendinitis in his knee, an issue that has sidelined him since early July.

