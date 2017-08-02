Marlins' Edinson Volquez: Will undergo Tommy John surgery
Volquez (knee) was diagnosed with a UCL tear Tuesday and will undergo Tommy John surgery Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Volquez has been on the shelf since early July with patellar tendinitis in his knee, but he is also apparently dealing with a severe elbow injury. This is obviously a disappointing setback for the veteran pitcher who tossed a no-hitter just two months ago. Volquez will be sidelined for the foreseeable future and could realistically miss the entire 2018 campaign.
