Cabrera exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after appearing to aggravate his right ankle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera completed three innings of scoreless work while punching out five. However, he was pulled after his warmup pitches in the fourth frame and exited the game with the training staff. The issue shouldn't affect Cabrera in the long term, but he is almost certainly done for the 2022 campaign, during which he threw 71.2 innings and maintained an excellent 3.01 ERA to go along with a 75:33 K:BB.