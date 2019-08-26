Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Back from IL
Cabrera (infection) was activated from the 7-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start for Double-A Jacksonville on Monday.
Cabrera has been cleared to rejoin Jacksonville's rotation after spending more than three weeks on the injured list with an infection. The 21-year-old owns a combined 2.23 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 110:29 K:BB across 92.2 innings with Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter and will look to finish the season strong.
