Cabrera (infection) was activated from the 7-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start for Double-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Cabrera has been cleared to rejoin Jacksonville's rotation after spending more than three weeks on the injured list with an infection. The 21-year-old owns a combined 2.23 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 110:29 K:BB across 92.2 innings with Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter and will look to finish the season strong.