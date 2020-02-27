Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Brings heat in spring debut
Cabrera threw 19 of 32 pitches for strikes while consistently working in the high 90s with his fastball during his spring debut Wednesday against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.
The 21-year-old right-hander also flashed a changeup that topped out at 94 mph as well as a slow curve that he had a little trouble locating. Cabrera is coming off a breakout campaign at High-A and Double-A, and while he may not make his big-league debut until 2021, the Marlins' No. 3 fantasy prospect could force the team's hand this summer with another strong season in the high minors.
