The Marlins recalled Cabrera from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies in Colorado, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. He'll start in the first game of the twin bill, according to McPherson.

Cabrera was in line to receive a call-up to start Tuesday's contest, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Denver. Rather than reordering their rotation as a result of the postponement, the Marlins will instead push each of their other four starters back a day in the pitching schedule, allowing Cabrera to start one half of the twin bill. If Cabrera fares well against the Rockies, he'll have a good chance at sticking around as the Marlins' fifth starter moving forward with both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the injured list. Over his five outings with Jacksonville this season, Cabrera has turned in a 4.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB across 23.2 innings.