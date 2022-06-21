Cabrera (elbow) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Wednesday for Triple-A Jacksonville, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera will take the mound 10 days after making his last start with the Marlins and subsequently being placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow tightness. In light of his quick return to game action, Cabrera may need only one rehab start before getting the green light to rejoin the Miami rotation as soon as next week's series in St. Louis. Braxton Garrett or Daniel Castano will lose out on a rotation spot once Cabrera is formally reinstated from the IL.
