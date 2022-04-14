Cabrera (biceps) tossed a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera currently resides on the 7-day injured list of Low-A Jupiter, but his assignment to the low-level affiliate is likely just related to the Marlins' spring facility being located in Jupiter. The Marlins may have Cabrera make a rehab start at Jupiter once he's deemed ready for game action, though the 24-year-old is eventually expected to settle into the rotation at Triple-A Jacksonville once activated from the IL. Cabrera finished the 2021 campaign in the big-league rotation and should be one of the top candidates for a promotion if the Marlins should lose a starting pitcher at any point this season.
