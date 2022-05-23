Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk.

The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to make a chance in the big-league rotation in the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.