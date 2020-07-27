Cabrera hasn't been throwing at the Marlins' alternate training site over the past week due to a minor right arm injury, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami was already without one of its starting pitchers (Jose Urena) due to a positive COVID-19 test, and the team's pitching staff could be further depleted after a surge in positive tests resulted in the postponement of Monday's home opener versus the Orioles. Cabrera would have been one of the prime candidates to fill any potential opening in the rotation, but his own injury will leave him out of the mix for the time being. The 22-year-old right-hander is viewed as one of the top arms in the Miami farm system after he submitted a 2.23 ERA and recorded 116 strikeouts over 96.2 innings between High-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville in 2019.