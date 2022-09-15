Cabrera (5-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Phillies. He struck out four.

Cabrera allowed just three hits on the evening, but unfortunately for the 24-year-old, two of them left the yard, which was enough to saddle him with the loss. While Cabrera has allowed three or fewer earned runs in all but two of his 11 starts this season, only three have gone for six or more innings, likely the result of high pitch counts associated with free passes. His three walks Wednesday give him 30 on the season, compared to 63 strikeouts.