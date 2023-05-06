Cabrera (2-3) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings as the Marlins were downed 4-1 by the Cubs. He struck out eight.

The right-hander continues to rack up punchouts, as Cabrera generated 30 called or swinging strikes among his 95 pitches, but he got little support from the Miami offense. Friday's effort also represented only the second time in seven starts he hasn't walked multiple batters. Cabrera will carry a 4.78 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 44:26 K:BB through 32 innings into his next outing, likely to come next week in Arizona.