Cabrera is scheduled to start Thursday's series finale in Philadelphia.
Miami plugged Cabrera back into its rotation in his return from the 15-day injured list Friday, and the right-hander came through with a dominant outing, striking out eight and issuing three walks over five no-hit scoreless innings. Cabrera will be rewarded with another turn Thursday, but unless the Marlins permanently expand to a six-man rotation, he may not be long for a starting role. Trevor Rogers (back) is scheduled to make a rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Jacksonville and could come off the IL to replace Cabrera in the big-league rotation as soon as Sunday.
