Cabrera (biceps) completed a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Assuming Cabrera reports no setbacks with his right biceps coming out of the workout, he'll be in line to throw another side session Friday. Cabrera was sidelined for all of spring training due to an inflamed nerve in his biceps, but he appears to be making solid progress since initiating a throwing program in early April. He could be ready to join the Triple-A Jacksonville rotation at some point in late May.