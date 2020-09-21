Cabrera (arm) will join the Marlins' taxi squad for the team's road trips to Atlanta and New York during the final week of the regular season, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

The 22-year-old right-hander likely would have made his big-league debut earlier this season when a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak left the Marlins short on healthy pitchers, but Cabrera wasn't available after sustaining an arm injury late in summer camp. Cabrera has moved past the injury, but with Miami's pitching staff having since returned to full strength and no more doubleheaders on the schedule this season, the team doesn't have an obvious spot in the rotation for him. Even so, the hard-throwing Cabrera could still be in the mix for a callup prior to the playoffs, as the Marlins are lacking in high-impact arms out of the bullpen and could view him as an upgrade over most of their relievers currently on the active roster.