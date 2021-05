Marlins manager Don Mattingly said that Cabrera (biceps) is on track to throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald

Cabrera will get the green light to face hitters for the first time in 2021 if he's able to complete a bullpen session Tuesday without any setbacks. The Marlins have been bringing the 23-year-old right-hander along slowly since he was diagnosed with an inflamed nerve in his biceps at the onset of spring training.