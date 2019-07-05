Cabrera allowed two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings for Double-A Jacksonville on Thursday, striking out seven.

Making his second start since a promotion to the Southern League, Cabrera continued to dazzle. The 21-year-old right-hander now has a 2.06 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 84:23 K:BB through 70 innings between Double-A and High-A, and the Marlins' No. 6 fantasy prospect is positioning himself for a potential 2020 big-league debut if he maintains his strong performance through the second half.