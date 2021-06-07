Cabrera (biceps) pitched three scoreless innings in his 2021 debut Sunday for Low-A Jupiter, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out three over his 37-pitch outing.

Cabrera still resides on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Jacksonville, but he may only need to make one or two more starts at a lower-level affiliate before he's formally added back to the active roster. The 23-year-old looked sharp in his first official game action of the season, pumping in 24 of his 37 pitches for strikes while permitting only a pair of singles on the day. Considered one of the top pitching prospects in the organization, Cabrera could get a look in the big leagues at some point after the All-Star break if he's able to string together a few quality outings at Triple-A once he completes his rehab assignment.