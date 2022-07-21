Cabrera (elbow) will make his second rehab start with Double-A Pensacola on Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera is expected to work four innings Friday after he covered three perfect frames in his initial outing for Pensacola on July 16. The right-hander has been on the shelf since mid-June with elbow tendinitis and may need one additional rehab outing beyond Friday before coming off the 15-day injured list. It's unclear if the Marlins will have room in the rotation for Cabrera once he's ready to return, as fellow starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (forearm) is also trending toward coming off the IL in the final week of July or in early August.